AND the stage is set.

Far Eastern University (FEU)caught the last bus in the men’s stepladder Final Four as Adamson University (AdU)and University of Santo Tomas (UST) sealed their respective seedings in the women’s tilt at the close of the UAAP Season 85 volleyball tournament elimination round yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

The Tamaraws drubbed Adamson, 25-22, 25-14, 26-24, to book the last semifinal slot while the Lady Falcons scored a 25-22, 26-28, 25-15, 25-17 win over the Lady Tamaraws to secure the No. 3 seed in the women’s division.

Mark Calado uncorked 25 points on 23 kills and two blocks as FEU (8-6), albeit the last squad to get in, overtook De La Salle University (8-6) for the third seed due to a higher point differential.

The Tamaraws’ win also eliminated No. 5 Ateneo de Manila University (7-7) and nevertheless arranged a knockout duel with the Green Spikers in the first phase of the men’s stepladder semis.

The winner then faces No. 2 Santo Tomas in another do-or-die battle with the survivor gaining a shot at unbeaten and back-to-back champion National University (NU), which swept the two-round elims at 14-0 for an outright finals slot.

In the women’s play, the quartet of Kate Santiago (21), Trisha Tubu (18), Lorence Toring (13) and Lucille Almonte (10) led the way as the Lady Falcons set up a battle against second-ranked and reigning champion National University (11-3) with a twice-to-beat bonus.

“It’s an opportunity for greatness” said Mr. Yee, whose wards stood tall in a five-setter defeat against NU in the first round.

De La Salle University (DLSU) is the No. 1 seed with a 13-1 record and will face the fourth-seeded Santo Tomas, which was the only squad to beat this season.

FEU (6-8) and Adamson (2-12) finished their campaigns on low notes in the women’s and men’s divisions, respectively. — John Bryan Ulanday