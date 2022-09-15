CEBU Chooks headlines a three-team home delegation for the Philippines when the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 International Standalone Quest unfurls at the Ayala Malls Solenad in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Led by the country’s No. 1 3×3 player Mac Tallo, Cebu Chooks is joined by Manila Chooks and developmental team Butuan Chooks in the level eight FIBA 3×3 tourney serving as a prelude to the Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 World Tour Cebu Masters on Oct. 1-2.

The three local bets will go up against representatives from Japan and Malaysia with the champion gaining a main draw ticket in the Cebu Masters plus a $10,000 grand prize.

The runner-up gets $5,000 and a qualifying draw slot in the level 10 tournament slated at the SM Seaside Cebu next month.

Cebu Chooks is in Pool B with Mongolia’s Zaisan MMC Energy, Japan’s Saitama Alphas and Butuan Chooks while Manila Chooks leads Pool A with Mongolia’s Ulaanbaatar and Zavkhan MMC Energy as well as Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur Aseel are their poolmates.

Cebu Chooks and Manila Chooks both finished in the Top 8 of the Manila Masters last May, making it a perfect opportunity to wage a deeper campaign in front of another home crowd.

Cebu Chooks and other home bets also shoot for a stellar performance in dedication to the silver jubliee foundation of Bounty Agro Ventures, Inc., the mother company of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3.

“As part of our 25th anniversary, we have two key events for sports — the first is the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 International Quest which will be the start of our athletes’ journey towards the Cebu Masters. And we are planning a lot of surprises for both tournaments,” said Roland Mascariñas of Chooks-to-Go. — John Bryan Ulanday