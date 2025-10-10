Hubexo Asia Awards Philippines shines spotlight on nation’s greats in architecture and construction

By Jomarc Angelo M. Corpuz, Special Features and Content Writer

One of Asia’s most anticipated gatherings of architectural brilliance and construction innovation took place on Sept. 26, when the Hubexo Asia Awards Philippines was held at the Bonifacio Ballroom at Shangri-La The Fort in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Celebrating the 20th year of the annual event, this year’s awards program recognized design excellence within the past year as well as architects and developers who have excelled in the last two decades.

The Hubexo Asia Awards are held yearly on seven key Asian markets: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Each year, the program brings together Asia’s top building professionals, architects, developers, manufacturers, and service providers in a series of by-invitation-only ceremonies.

As per tradition, the Philippine edition of the awards was the final stop of the season, following celebrations in Ho Chi Minh City (June 13), Hong Kong (June 6), Singapore (July 11), Kuala Lumpur (Aug. 1), Jakarta (Aug. 15), and Bangkok (Sept. 10). The Manila event concluded this year’s cycle by honoring some of the most promising firms and long-established leaders of the industry.

The Hubexo Asia Awards has built its reputation as one of the most coveted honors in architecture and construction since 2005 under the name BCI Asia Awards. For 20 years, the program has been a platform that shines the limelight on architectural ingenuity and developer achievement, along with their projects that shape skylines and advance social and environmental progress across Asia.

What began as a pioneering program for honoring achievements in construction design and development has now matured into a global awards platform with a forward-looking vision. In 2024, BCI Central rebranded to Hubexo, which led to the awards officially embracing a new identity as the Hubexo Asia Awards. This subtle name change emphasizes the company’s broader commitment to connecting professionals, data, and innovation in the architecture and construction sectors worldwide.

‘Exceptional contributions’ to development

Hubexo Asia-Pacific President Ashleigh Porter opened the Philippine leg of the Hubexo Asia Awards through a video message that reaffirms Hubexo’s commitment to excellence while also acknowledging the program’s recent rebrand.

“While the identity has been refreshed, the core spirit and values that have defined our awards remain steadfast. Hubexo embodies the future: a global platform that connects and celebrates excellence in the architecture and construction industries,” Ms. Porter said in a statement.

Focusing on the company’s mission, Hubexo Asia-Pacific Data Partner Manager Paolo Rellama continued the program through his opening remarks that emphasized honoring the resilience and commitment of the architectural and construction sector’s industry leaders and professionals throughout Asia.

“Your perseverance is not just indicative of our current strength but also strengthens our future, equipping us to tackle challenges with creative solutions. More importantly, tonight, you recognize those who continue to do what is right, championing ethical practice, building responsibly, and setting a standard of integrity for our industry by staying true to these values. Our partners and winners show that progress and principles can and must go hand in hand,” Mr. Rellama said.

He also applauded the “exceptional contributions” of the industry, including award winners, leading developers, architectural firms, and elite winners, for their significant strides in sustainable construction.

“Their binary projects and approaches are crucial in transforming the construction landscape. As we mark this milestone year, our gathering is not just a celebration of past successes, but also a rallying call for future additions, with the ongoing support of our partners and stakeholders, Hubexo is well prepared to manage the complexities of the industry and to continue our growth,” he added.

Federation of Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry Chairman of Trade and Industry Committee George Siy, as the event’s keynote speaker, advocated for the simultaneous development of both business growth and social responsibility while also acknowledging the achievements of the night’s honorees.

“Tonight, we celebrate your milestone, the 20th anniversary of what we’ve known as the BCI awards, now the Hubexo Asia awards. This institution has honored excellence in architecture, real estate development, and construction, setting benchmarks for quality and innovation. This new chapter signals an even broader era of construction, marketing support, recognizing not just the scale of success, but also sustainability responsibility in shaping the environment,” he said.

Mr. Siy also praised the developments and projects built by the award winners for driving economic growth and granting more opportunities to local residents.

“Your federation of construction suppliers, investors, and business leaders alike, in building projects that inspire confidence, attract investment, and uplift communities, together, let’s not just build structures but also a stronger economy and a better tomorrow for all,” he said.

Concepcion Carrier Airconditioning Co. Sales Director Alfie Rodriguez, speaking on behalf of the night’s sponsors, congratulated honorees and stressed their importance in nation-building.

“We celebrate the missionaries and leaders who are shaping the future of architecture and construction,” he said. “To all honorees, your unwavering excellence and impactful leadership continue to inspire us all. You are building coordinate structures. You are building the future of the Philippines for future generations of communities to come.”

Top 10 Architects and Developers

At the heart of the Hubexo Asia Awards is the Top 10 Architects and Developers Awards. This tradition has recognized firms with the greatest volume of construction projects in each participating market since 2005. These honors might seem like they only measure scale, but the criteria also underscore influence, shining a spotlight on the organizations literally building the future skyline.

In 2013, the awards veered toward sustainability, incorporating green building ratings as part of the criteria. By 2015, the scope expanded to include pre-tender projects, ensuring that early-stage design commitments to sustainable practices were duly recognized.

Today, the awards serve as the standard for firms that integrate environmental responsibility with architectural excellence, allowing the market to better understand the role these organizations play.

For the Philippines, Hubexo’s 2025 Top 10 Architects featured prominent studios: ASYA Design, Casas + Architects, Edward Co Tan + Architects (ECT+A), JOG + Associates, JSLA Architects, LPPA Design Group / LP Pariñas and Associates, Pimentel Rodriguez Simbulan and Partners (PRSP), Project Design Plus Architecture Management Corp., Visionarch – Visionary Architecture, Inc., and WTA Architecture + Design Studio.

On the real estate side, leading names including Anchor Land Holdings, Inc., Ayala Land, DMCI Homes, Eton Properties Philippines, Inc., Federal Land, Inc., Filinvest, Megaworld Corp., PH1 World Developers, SM Prime Holdings, and Torre Lorenzo Development Corp. rounded out Hubexo’s Top 10 Developers of 2025.

“Being counted among the nation’s top developers is an honor for Eton Properties,” said Ar. Adrian Chua, Chief Operating Officer of Eton Properties Philippines. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our people and partners who consistently deliver projects that respond to the evolving needs of our customers and help shape the country’s real estate landscape.”

This recognition affirms the real estate subsidiary of the Lucio Tan Group’s track record in Philippine real estate, delivering master-planned communities, residential condominiums, office buildings, and mixed-use developments that elevate urban living and contribute to local economic growth.

Similarly, the property arm of GT Capital Holdings, Federal Land, was named as one of the Philippines’ best developers for the second year in a row. The accolade highlights the multi-awarded firm’s commitment to creating large-scale developments that have a positive impact on generations.

In celebration of the awards’ 20th anniversary, this year’s awards also introduced the Hubexo Elite Asia Awards. The Elite Award is an exclusive recognition honoring architecture and developer firms that have demonstrated consistent excellence by winning 10 or more times over the past two decades. This accolade underscored consistency, resilience, and leadership, honoring industry pioneers who have set the gold standard for excellence across the seven participating markets.

The Hubexo Elite Asia Awards 2025 in the Philippines honored the most renowned firms in the country, including Aidea Incorporated, ASYA Design, Casas + Architects, Inc., Edward Co Tan + Architects (ECT+A), JOG + Associates, JSLA Architects, Palafox Associates, Pimentel Rodriguez Simbulan & Partners (PRSP), R. Villarosa Architects Partners & Associates, Visionarch – Visionary Architecture, Inc., W.V. Coscolluela & Associates, Ayala Land, DMCI Homes, Filinvest, Megaworld Corp., and SM Prime Holdings.

“The Hubexo Asia Awards will continue to honor the very best talent, projects, and innovation, while embracing new opportunities for growth and influence in the years ahead. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our long-standing partners, supporters, and participants whose trust and collaboration have made this journey possible,” Ms. Porter concluded.