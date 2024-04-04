After attracting more than 149,000 visitors and displaying more than 200 cars in last year’s edition of the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS), the Philippines’ largest annual motoring event returns for another exciting installment on April 4-7, at the World Trade Center Metro Manila (WTC) in Pasay and SMX Convention Center Manila at the Mall of Asia Arena Complex.

Themed “Bridging the Future,” the 19th version of the annual show continues to embody its mission to showcase not only the most dynamic and extensive automotive display but also, in organizing the most thrilling automotive events.

Amidst an ambitious industry outlook and continued momentum in vehicle sales this 2024, the MIAS stands as a pivotal event, showcasing the latest innovations and trends in the Philippine automotive sector.

Co-sponsored by banking company BPI Auto Loan and gas company Shell plc, MIAS 2024 will feature new releases from passenger cars and commercial vehicle brands including BAIC, BAW, Bestune, Changan, Chery, Chevrolet, DAF, Dongfeng, Foton, GAC, GWM, Hongqi, Hyundai, Hycan, JAC, Jetour, JMC, Lynk & Co, Kinglong, MG, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Omoda & Jaecoo, Peugeot, Seres, Subaru, Suzuki, and Weichai.

For the first time, the Philippines’ largest motoring event will be held in two world-class venues spanning a combined 41,000 square meters of exhibition floor space. Conveniently, a single ticket enables visitors to access both sites. Furthermore, free shuttle service at designated pickup and drop-off points will be provided throughout the day to make visiting WTC and SMX easier and more accessible.

With dual venues, the upcoming MIAS will surely give visitors the opportunity to explore the latest advancements in automotive technologies. Prospective car buyers will have the chance to gain valuable insights and firsthand experience with the newest models available in the Philippine market, allowing them to make well-informed decisions about their next vehicle purchase.

As in years past, some of the country’s top car brands are anticipated to debut their latest vehicles at the event.

Foton Motor Philippines, Inc. (FMPI) recently announced its plans to launch the “first hybrid diesel vehicle in the Philippines” during this year’s MIAS. The highly anticipated premier of the “supersized” Tunland V7 and V9 in the country will be at the traditional event venue, the SMX Convention Center.

Chery will highlight its latest lineup of new energy vehicles (NEV) including the Tiggo 7 PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) and the Tiggo 8 PHEV. Chery’s fully electric vehicle, the eQ7, will also be featured in the event and will underscore the brand’s commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.

Having recently expanded its lineup with the debut of the all-new M8 and M6 Pro MPV last month, GAC Motors will be launching the new Emkoo Hybrid in this year’s MIAS as well.

Hyundai Motor Philippines is also set to introduce its high-performance N brand at the 2024 Manila International Auto Show, with the spotlight on the Hyundai Elantra N. This announcement marks a potential shift in Hyundai’s local lineup, addressing the absence of a sedan and sparking anticipation among enthusiasts for the debut of this exciting model.

Meanwhile, Chinese car brand JMC is set to officially launch their lifestyle passenger pickup trucks Grand Avenue and Vigus during the April 4-7 event.

Great Wall Motor (GWM), with its longer warranties for several models, is launching a 4×4, the Haval MengLong, and a luxury minivan, WEY Gaoshan, in the next auto show.

While other automobiles in their lineup have not yet been disclosed, Changan Auto Philippines confirmed that it will be debuting itd CS15 model in the MIAS. The CS15 is bound to slot below the CS35 and CS55 Plus in the local model lineup.

Astara’s latest brand, JAC Motors, is poised to make noise at the MIAS by unveiling a lineup consisting of the JS4, JS6, and JS8 Pro crossovers, alongside the T8 Pro and T9 pickup trucks.

New entrant brands Omoda and Jaecoo will be present in the MIAS as well. After announcing their plans to make their presence felt in the country last year, the two Chinese vehicle manufacturers are finally making do with their promises by bringing the Omoda 5, the Omoda 5 EV, and the Jaecoo 7 to the country’s biggest auto show.

Several brands, such as Suzuki and Nissan, are choosing to withhold details about their latest innovations and releases, intensifying anticipation and increasing expectations among enthusiasts and industry observers alike.

Aside from these product launches and incredible lineups, showgoers can engage in several fun activities prepared by the organizers such as the Truck Zone, Custom & Classic Car Competition, Test Drive Avenue, Mobility Marathon, Car Club Display, Die-Cast Car Collection, as well as a stunt show by Guinness World Record holder Russ Swift.

BPI will also have a booth during the exhibition to act as an auto loan provider and offer exclusive auto loans during the upcoming MIAS 2024. The BPI Auto-Loan Bundle will include free motor and personal accident insurance, valid for a year, a discounted interest rate of up to 0.75% (versus the published rate), and waived bank fees.

Last year’s MIAS focused on shaping mobility as brands showcased new and innovative vehicle models from the leading car manufacturers locally and internationally. MIAS 2023 was perceived as exceptional in the eyes of showgoers and stakeholders as the event received a satisfaction rating of 98% from visitors and exhibitors.

Attendees of last year’s auto show unanimously agreed that MIAS is the leading automotive event in the country and that they received adequate publicity about the auto show, highlighting MIAS organizer Worldbex Services International’s effective promotional efforts. Moreover, all exhibitors reported satisfaction with the marketing efforts initiated by the organizers as well as expressed contentment with the management and organizational support provided by Worldbex.

“The automotive industry plays a crucial role in meeting this demand by providing a range of vehicles that cater to different needs and preferences. Our mission every year is to showcase this fast-paced industry, and we shall continue this legacy through the next generations. MIAS continues to be the biggest and largest automotive show in the country today — a gateway for people to witness mobility in action,” said Joseph L. Ang, founding chairman of MIAS organizer Worldbex Services International.

MIAS 2024 will continue to build upon its past successes and set a new standard for excellence in the automotive industry. With an impressive track record of record-breaking visitor counts, MIAS continues to raise the bar, solidifying its position as the Philippines’ premier motoring event.

The country’s biggest auto show will display automobiles from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the two venues. Promo tickets are available at https://manilaautoshow.com/. MIAS 2024 is organized by exhibition and events management company Worldbex Services International. — Jomarc Angelo M. Corpuz