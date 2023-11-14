BAKER J and its management company, Chroma Hospitality, Inc. have teamed up with F(DEV), the Filinvest Group’s innovation arm, to design and craft a food & beverage (F&B) operating platform.

Baker J Café recently opened its first standalone branch in Bonifacio Global City, which showcases a modern e-procurement and supply chain tech solution.

“We are elated with this partnership between Chroma Hospitality and F(DEV). This pilot eProcurement solution makes it easier for us to scale up our F&B business. Now, Baker J can focus on delivering the finest culinary creations to customers at full potential,” said Francis Gotianun, first senior vice-president of Filinvest Hospitality, in a statement.

With the new platform, Chroma’s purchasing team can now manage all procurement and supply chain-related activities in one dashboard, as well as efficiently track supply quality and supplier performance, even with a diverse base of suppliers.

“We’ve given Chroma and Baker J new superpowers by working with them closely to develop an entirely new operating experience and ensuring that multiple diverse systems operate as one, to bring the best possible experience to their end customers. But this is just the start. Our goal is to bring this type of innovation-led experience to the rest of the conglomerate and beyond to ensure that the companies lead in an accelerated digital future,” Xavier Marzan, chief executive officer of F(DEV), said.