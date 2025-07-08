GOKONGWEI-LED Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC), through its hospitality unit Robinsons Hotels and Resorts (RHR), said two of its Cebu-based hotel properties have been listed in the 2025 Michelin Guide for Hotels.

“We are so delighted to announce that two of our portfolio properties, Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu and NUSTAR Cebu, have been listed in the distinguished Michelin Guide Philippines,” RHR Senior Vice-President and Business Unit General Manager Barun Jolly said in a statement over the weekend.

“The Michelin Guide for Hotels is a global benchmark of excellence in hospitality, launched in 2024 to identify hotels that offer exceptional stays, regardless of price point or size,” the company said.

It said each listed property is independently selected by Michelin inspectors based on five criteria: architecture and interior design, quality of service, personality and character, value for money, and contribution to the local experience.

The Michelin Guide for Hotels has expanded its selection from six Filipino hotels in 2024 to 13 in 2025, RHR said.

The 300-room NUSTAR Integrated Resort and Casino Complex in Cebu City is the first ultra-luxury Filipino hotel brand.

It was developed by Universal Hotels and Resorts, Inc. (UHRI), a privately owned company under the Gokongwei group and the estate owner and operator of NUSTAR in Cebu.

Meanwhile, Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu incorporates Thai and Filipino hospitality elements. It is currently operated under a management agreement between RHR and Thailand-based Dusit International.

Both hotel properties are seen as driving tourism and economic growth in Cebu, with the province accounting for about 68% of tourist arrivals in Central Visayas last year.

“We view hospitality as both a driver of economic opportunity and a cultural platform, one that uplifts communities, generates livelihoods, and celebrates the richness of Filipino identity,” RLC President and Chief Executive Officer Mybelle V. Aragon-GoBio said.

RLC’s hotel revenue rose by 12% to P1.51 billion in the first quarter, driven by growth in international and company-owned brands.

The conglomerate’s hotel business includes more than 5,000 room keys across 30 properties in 20 cities and municipalities.

RLC shares rose by 2.68% or 38 centavos to P14.58 apiece on Thursday. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz