The Quezon City Government, through its StartUp QC Program, is now accepting applications for its Cohort 4 — Professional Category as part of the city’s ongoing commitment to building a vibrant innovation ecosystem and supporting high-potential Filipino startups.

The StartUp QC Program offers selected early-stage startups the opportunity to receive up to P1 million in equity-free grants, hands-on mentorship, capacity-building sessions, and access to a growing network of investors, incubators, and innovation partners.

The program is designed to help founders sharpen their business strategies, scale their solutions, and prepare for long-term sustainability.

Launched in 2022, the program has conducted three cohorts (professional category) and supported 16 professional startups from diverse industries, ranging from technology, sustainability, education, and the creative economy. Its alumni represent the strength of Filipino innovation on both national and international stages, with several gaining recognition, entering global markets, or attracting investment beyond local networks.

Notable alumni include EdukSine, an award-winning streaming platform for Filipino indie films, featured in ASEAN and UN events for the youth and entrepreneurs; as well as Wika Media, creators of accessible AR/VR learning tools that were recently showcased in Japan and Singapore.

StartUp QC has also supported Lithos Manufacturing, a climate-tech startup providing clean water solutions to disaster-affected areas; and Hibla Ph, a culture-based fashion startup bringing Philippine weaves to the global stage.

Kwentoon, a digital storytelling platform promoting literacy and Filipino culture through comics and manga; and Kippap Education, a social impact venture making STEM education more inclusive through localized robotics kits and teacher training programs, are also among StartUp QC’s alumni.

Interested applicants must be early-stage startups registered in the Philippines, with innovative solutions that demonstrate strong market potential and measurable impact.

Applications are now open through the Quezon City eServices portal: qceservices.quezoncity.gov.ph.

Complete application guidelines and eligibility criteria are available on the portal.

