PASIA Shared Services, the solutions and services arm of the Procurement and Supply Institute of Asia (PASIA), has partnered with Quotable AI, an AI-powered operating system originally founded in the Philippines and now available globally.

The partnership aims to modernize how suppliers engage with SMEs in managing quotations and B2B engagements. Today, many suppliers are forced to coordinate through fragmented tools like spreadsheets, emails, and messaging platforms, which slow down response times and reduce visibility.

Quotable AI brings these interactions into a single system, enabling suppliers to submit quotations more efficiently, collaborate seamlessly with buyers, and gain clearer insight into operations status. By streamlining sourcing and communication, suppliers can strengthen relationships with SMEs, reduce administrative overhead, and position themselves as more responsive and competitive partners.

Charlie Villasenor, chairman and CEO of PASIA Shared Services said, “This partnership represents a major step forward in our mission to empower suppliers and SMEs with smarter and more efficient ways to modernize quotations. Through this collaboration with Quotable AI, we can deliver transformative solutions that reduce costs, improve compliance, and accelerate traditional workflows.”

Quotable AI enables companies to receive benefits ranging from centralized RFQ and quotation management, to frictionless supplier participation. The platform also offers universal parser for business documents and Quotable Wallet for B2B payments in the Philippines. Quotable AI connects with existing financial systems, allowing organizations to modernize supplier collaboration without replacing their ERP infrastructure.

Carlo Silva, co-founder & CEO of Quotable AI, said: “Suppliers often spend hours coordinating quotations and responses across email threads and spreadsheets. Quotable AI brings these workflows into one structured system so teams can move faster and operate with better visibility. Partnering with PASIA allows us to introduce these capabilities to organizations across Asia and beyond.”

Through this partnership, PASIA Shared Services will introduce Quotable AI to its network of procurement professionals, helping accelerate the digital transformation of business operations across the region.

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