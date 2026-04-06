The University of the Philippines (UP) will bring together researchers, entrepreneurs, government officials, and industry leaders for its first Innovation Summit on May 5-6 at the SMX Convention Center Aura in Bonifacio Global City.

The summit will feature plenary sessions and panel discussions focused on how research and collaboration can address national challenges, and on ways to strengthen science, technology, and innovation to support national development goals.

Dubbed “Inoblasyon: The UP Innovation Summit,” the two-day event will also mark the formal launch of the UP System’s Office of the Vice-President for Research and Innovation, which will help coordinate the university’s systemwide technology development and partnerships aimed at supporting national priorities.

Eight innovation clusters focused on research priority sectors will also be launched. These are (a) health, biotech, and biomedical systems; (b) agri-aqua biotechnology and smart food systems; (c) functional foods and nutraceuticals; (d) climate, energy, and environmental technologies; (e) sustainable materials, circular economy, and green manufacturing; (f) creative industries and cultural enterprises; (g) digital governance and public sector innovation; and (h) education and human capital technologies.

The summit will also feature technology showcases, startup and research exhibits, and networking opportunities to foster and deepen partnerships among academia, government, industry, and investors — including the signing of collaborative agreements to accelerate the transfer, adoption, deployment, and scaling of UP-developed technologies.

The event is spearheaded by the OVPRI, the Technology Transfer and Business Development Office, and the Office of the Vice-President for Public Affairs. Seats for the summit may be limited due to venue capacity and event arrangements.

Interested parties may inquire at techtransfer@up.edu.ph or follow the summit’s official Facebook page at facebook.com/Inoblasyon.UPInnovationSummit.

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