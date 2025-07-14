THE KOREAN WAVE has continued to captivate Filipinos, now bringing to the shores of Manila the casual fashion brand 8seconds, which opened its first store in the Philippines last Wednesday.

“8seconds is Korea’s leading homegrown fashion brand, now here in SM Mall of Asia,” said Bryan Lim, vice-president for business development at Suyen Corp. (the company behind Bench, Kashieca, and Human, among others), which has brought 8seconds to the Philippines, at the flagship store’s launch.

“We’re also proud that we are actually the first country outside of South Korea to have 8seconds,” he added.

Known for youthful, trendy, and affordable pieces, 8seconds focuses on contemporary, Seoul-inspired fashion and culture.

In South Korea, younger people go there to get clothing basics and bold statement pieces to form their own street style. This is why the Philippine flagship store opening was graced by one of Korea’s biggest stars, Kim Sunoo from the K-pop boy group ENHYPEN.

“We have been dreaming of expanding our global market. Today, we are proud to announce 8seconds’ official entry into Manila, one of the fastest-growing markets with limitless potential,” said Samsung C&T Fashion Group Chief Executive Officer Joon-Seo Lee.

He said that he hopes their brand of “Seoul-inspired fashion” will capture the imaginations of Filipinos.

For ENHYPEN’s Kim Sunoo, his visit to the new store was more than just an opportunity to wave at the screaming fans that crowded SM Mall of Asia. It was also the start of his stint as global ambassador for 8seconds.

ENHYPEN was last in Manila in March for a world tour. In June, the seven-member group dropped the album DESIRE:UNLEASH.

Other stars who graced the opening were P-pop groups HORI7ON and VXON, and beauty queen Michelle Dee.

A fashion show also had models showcasing 8seconds’ wide range of clothes, from stylish casual wear to office outfits to comfortable everyday pieces, all falling under the designation of Seoul-inspired street style.

8seconds’ flagship store is located at Level 2 of SM Mall of Asia’s North Main Mall. Its second store is set to open at Uptown Mall in Bonifacio Global City later this year. — Brontë H. Lacsamana