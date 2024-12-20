Home Arts & Leisure Pingkian: Isang Musikal wins big at the 2024 Aliw Awards
TANGHALANG PILIPINO’S Pingkian: Isang Musikal bagged four awards, including Best Musical, at the 37th Aliw Awards held on Dec. 18 at the Manila Hotel.
Directed by Jenny Jamora, written by Juan Ekis, and composed by Ejay Yatco, Pingkian: Isang Musikal is a historical musical that follows the journey of Emilio Jacinto, from fighting for freedom in the Philippine revolution to the complexities of the Philippine-American war.
The Aliw Awards Foundation, Inc. was founded by Alice H. Reyes in 1976 with the aim of developing Philippine live entertainment through a system of awards. — Brontë H. Lacsamana
The list of winners follows:
Best Musical: Pingkian: Isang Musikal, Tanghalang Pilipino
Best Composer for Original Musical: Ejay Yatco, Pingkian: Isang Musikal
Best Play: Balete, Tanghalang Pilipino
Best Director for a Play: Chris Millado, Balete
Best Actor for a Play: Nonie Buencamino, Balete
Best Lead Actor in a Musical: Vic Robinson, Pingkian: Isang Musikal
Best Lead Actress in a Musical: Karylle, Little Shop of Horrors
Best Featured Actor in a Musical: Marco Viana, Pingkian: Isang Musikal
Best Featured Actress in a Musical: Carla Guevarra-Laforteza, One More Chance the Musical
Best Ensemble in a Musical or Play: Maria Makiling the Musical
Entertainer of the Year 2024: Julie Anne San Jose
Best Child Performer (Male): Giani Sarita
Best Child Performer (Female): Zia Dantes
Best Female Classical Performer: Kathy Hipolito Mas
Best Male Classical Performer: Sherwin Sozon
Best Pop Artist: Tim Pavino
Best Rap Artist: Andrew E.
Best Major Concert (Male): Martin Nievera, The King 4Ever; and Raymond Lauchengco, Just Got Lucky: 40th Anniversary Concert
Best Major Concert (Female): Lea Salonga, Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between
Best Male Performance in a Concert: Gerald Padua Santos, Gerald Santos: Grateful
Best Female Performance in a Concert: Shiela Valderrama-Martinez, Part of My World
Best Collaboration in a Major Concert: Julie Anne San Jose and Stell Ajero of SB19, Julie x Stell: Ang Ating Tinig
Best Ensemble Performance in a Concert: Gian Magdangal and Lara Maigue, The Greatest Duets
Best R&B/Jazz Performance: UP Jazz Ensemble
Best Jazz Artist Based Abroad: Lorna Cifra
Best Stand-Up Comedian: Super Tekla
Best New Group Artist: Southern Vibe Band
Best New Male Artist: David Young
Best New Female Artist: Elisha Ponti and Esay Kirstin
Best Inspirational/Gospel Singer: Dindo Fernandez
Best Choral Group: Loboc Children’s Choir
Best Cultural Group: Uyat Artista (Angeles City, Pampanga)
Best Dance Production: Tultugan Festival (Maasin, Iloilo), Princess Production
Best Festival Practices and Performances: Manggahan Festival (Guimaras Island); Kneeling Carabao Festival (Pulilan, Bulacan); and, Mammangi Festival (Ilagan, Isabela)
Best Festival Catalyst/Organizer: Gov. Joaquin Carlos Rahman A. Nava, Guimaras Island; Mayor Maria Rosario Ochoa-Montejo, Pulilan, Bulacan; Mayor Jenny A. Barzaga, Dasmarinas, Cavite; and, Mayor Josemarie L. Diaz, Ilagan, Isabela
Best Host: Raymond Gorospe
Best Special Events Director: Nathan De Leon, Santa Cruz de Mayo 2024
Best Special Event Production: Sama-Sama Together Again 60th Anniversary Show, UP Concert Chorus Alumni Association
Lifetime Achievement Award 2024: Sharon Cuneta, Basil Valdez, Gerard Salonga, Mitch Valdes, Vehnee Saturno, Bo Cerrudo, Floy Quintos, and Dulce