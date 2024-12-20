TANGHALANG PILIPINO’S Pingkian: Isang Musikal bagged four awards, including Best Musical, at the 37th Aliw Awards held on Dec. 18 at the Manila Hotel.

Directed by Jenny Jamora, written by Juan Ekis, and composed by Ejay Yatco, Pingkian: Isang Musikal is a historical musical that follows the journey of Emilio Jacinto, from fighting for freedom in the Philippine revolution to the complexities of the Philippine-American war.

The Aliw Awards Foundation, Inc. was founded by Alice H. Reyes in 1976 with the aim of developing Philippine live entertainment through a system of awards. — Brontë H. Lacsamana

The list of winners follows:

Best Musical: Pingkian: Isang Musikal, Tanghalang Pilipino

Best Composer for Original Musical: Ejay Yatco, Pingkian: Isang Musikal

Best Play: Balete, Tanghalang Pilipino

Best Director for a Play: Chris Millado, Balete

Best Actor for a Play: Nonie Buencamino, Balete

Best Lead Actor in a Musical: Vic Robinson, Pingkian: Isang Musikal

Best Lead Actress in a Musical: Karylle, Little Shop of Horrors

Best Featured Actor in a Musical: Marco Viana, Pingkian: Isang Musikal

Best Featured Actress in a Musical: Carla Guevarra-Laforteza, One More Chance the Musical

Best Ensemble in a Musical or Play: Maria Makiling the Musical

Entertainer of the Year 2024: Julie Anne San Jose

Best Child Performer (Male): Giani Sarita

Best Child Performer (Female): Zia Dantes

Best Female Classical Performer: Kathy Hipolito Mas

Best Male Classical Performer: Sherwin Sozon

Best Pop Artist: Tim Pavino

Best Rap Artist: Andrew E.

Best Major Concert (Male): Martin Nievera, The King 4Ever; and Raymond Lauchengco, Just Got Lucky: 40th Anniversary Concert

Best Major Concert (Female): Lea Salonga, Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between

Best Male Performance in a Concert: Gerald Padua Santos, Gerald Santos: Grateful

Best Female Performance in a Concert: Shiela Valderrama-Martinez, Part of My World

Best Collaboration in a Major Concert: Julie Anne San Jose and Stell Ajero of SB19, Julie x Stell: Ang Ating Tinig

Best Ensemble Performance in a Concert: Gian Magdangal and Lara Maigue, The Greatest Duets

Best R&B/Jazz Performance: UP Jazz Ensemble

Best Jazz Artist Based Abroad: Lorna Cifra

Best Stand-Up Comedian: Super Tekla

Best New Group Artist: Southern Vibe Band

Best New Male Artist: David Young

Best New Female Artist: Elisha Ponti and Esay Kirstin

Best Inspirational/Gospel Singer: Dindo Fernandez

Best Choral Group: Loboc Children’s Choir

Best Cultural Group: Uyat Artista (Angeles City, Pampanga)

Best Dance Production: Tultugan Festival (Maasin, Iloilo), Princess Production

Best Festival Practices and Performances: Manggahan Festival (Guimaras Island); Kneeling Carabao Festival (Pulilan, Bulacan); and, Mammangi Festival (Ilagan, Isabela)

Best Festival Catalyst/Organizer: Gov. Joaquin Carlos Rahman A. Nava, Guimaras Island; Mayor Maria Rosario Ochoa-Montejo, Pulilan, Bulacan; Mayor Jenny A. Barzaga, Dasmarinas, Cavite; and, Mayor Josemarie L. Diaz, Ilagan, Isabela

Best Host: Raymond Gorospe

Best Special Events Director: Nathan De Leon, Santa Cruz de Mayo 2024

Best Special Event Production: Sama-Sama Together Again 60th Anniversary Show, UP Concert Chorus Alumni Association

Lifetime Achievement Award 2024: Sharon Cuneta, Basil Valdez, Gerard Salonga, Mitch Valdes, Vehnee Saturno, Bo Cerrudo, Floy Quintos, and Dulce