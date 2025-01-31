MTRCB denies that Pepsi Paloma film is under review

FOLLOWING the release of a controversial teaser for director Darryl Yap’s upcoming film The Rapists of Pepsi Paloma, the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) has released a statement clarifying that the film is not under review due to “incomplete requirements.”

Mr. Yap was ordered by a Muntinlupa court to take down the teaser, in a decision released to the press on Jan. 27 after a petition to do so was made by actor and TV host Vic Sotto. He accused the filmmakers of spreading false claims, referring to the rape allegations made against him.

Judge Liezel Aquiatan explained in the decision that the misuse of personal information found in the teaser, featuring already dead individuals, contains unverifiable facts.

However, the court said it is unable to suppress the entire film on the late actress Pepsi Paloma, with Mr. Yap having “secured the consent of the mother and brother, derived from public records like newspaper clippings and footage, and protected by artistic freedom.”

On Jan. 29, the MTRCB announced that they had not reviewed the film, given that the materials submitted by the representative of Pinoyflix, the film’s distributor, were incomplete.

“The Legal Affairs Division required the distributor to provide three specific requirements such as Certificate or Clearance of No Pending Criminal, Civil, or Administrative Case from the Regional Trial Court, the Department of Justice, and the Office of the City Prosecutor,” the board said.

They communicated formally with Pinoyflix Films and Entertainment Production regarding the missing requirements, the MTRCB said in a statement released to the press.

The board added that each film undergoes “a rigorous and meticulous review process,” based on standards set by Presidential Decree No. 1986. The decree aims to regulate and classify motion pictures and television programs in the Philippines.

“The MTRCB is composed of 30 Board Members, the Vice-Chairperson and the Chairperson. All applications are reviewed by a committee comprising three board members and a second review committee, composed of five members, if warranted,” it explained.

MTRCB Chairperson Diorella “Lala” Sotto-Antonio is the niece of Vic Sotto, who filed the case against the film.

The board’s statement concluded: “We will not tolerate any misinformation or false narrative that seek to discredit the agency and undermine its mandate to protect the public interest.”

The film’s director had made a Facebook post on Jan. 29 thanking the court for its decision on the trailer and said in that post that the film was being reviewed by the MTRCB.

He wrote: “Nagpasalamat na ako sa husgado (I thank the court) for protecting my rights of artistic expression and the public’s right to the truth. The teaser is just a micro-part of my movie. I have been allowed to release the whole movie. For that, I am deeply humbled and profoundly blessed,” he wrote. “Our film is now being reviewed by MTRCB.”

On Thursday he posted the MTRCB’s statement about the missing requirements and explained that he had assumed that since the distributor had submitted the film to the review body, it would be reviewed. He said he had not known about the requested documents.

“Wala akong intensiyon na maging adelantado o pangunahan o magsabi ng mali, pagbibigay ko ng update iyon sa mga nakasubaybay. (I had no intention of jumping the gun or saying anything wrong, I was just giving an update to my followers.)

“Hindi ako aware sa hinihingi nilang additional, magpapareview lang ako ng pelikula, at bahagi naman ng pagrereview ang paghingi ng requirements… hindi ko alam ano itong pahayag na ito (I was not aware that they were asking for additional [documents], I was just having my film reviewed, and asking for requirements is part of the review process… I do not know what this statement is about).”

He went on to say that they had no more funds to deal with any succeeding steps that might be necessary if they are unable to release the film as scheduled on Feb. 5.

“Ganunpaman, nirerespeto ko ang MTRCB, kung hindi pa nila nireview, okay (However, I respect the MTRCB, and if they still have not reviewed it, okay),” he wrote. — Brontë H. Lacsamana