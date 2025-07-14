Building on the success of last year’s launch, the 2025 vGROW Program of Procter & Gamble (P&G) Philippines has taken a big step forward by casting a wider search in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

“With the vGROW Program, in partnership with the DTI, we are excited to empower Filipino startups to transform their innovative ideas into value-adding solutions for business,” said Agraj Sharma, president and general manager of P&G Philippines. “We are excited to explore innovative solutions that will enable P&G and our brands to better serve Filipino consumers, our stakeholders, and the society.”

The vGROW Program is P&G’s open innovation platform that collaborates with startups to address challenges in the areas of supply chain management, retail execution, and digital commerce.

The 2025 edition focuses on six challenge areas tied to core business needs in the areas of supply chain, retail and selling, activations, and digital systems. More than 60 startups responded to the program’s call from last April to June.

In a recent event, a select group of startups presented scalable solutions to senior P&G leaders from both the Philippines and the Asia-Pacific region. Startup support organization QBO Innovation carefully selected these startups based on their potential to address specific business challenges and their readiness for integration into business operations.

“P&G’s vGROW Program isn’t just a platform. It allows startups to bring a new way of thinking to solve real business issues. P&G has led the way in shepherding startups into the corporate arena,” said Rene “Butch” Meily, president of IdeaSpace Foundation and QBO Innovation.

“We look forward to collaborating with innovative Filipino startups to address real business challenges and create opportunities with P&G Philippines, our business partners, and P&G regionally,” P&G Senior Director and Asia-Pacific Head of Purchases Shivangi Jain said.

P&G’s commitment to innovation reflects broader industry goals, as highlighted by government initiatives.

“This is a manifestation of the Innovative Startup Act at work — enterprise leadership, startup agility, and policy alignment driving an inclusive and resilient economy,” said Engr. Karl Lyndon B. Pacolor, OIC-Assistant Director at DTI-Bureau of Policy Research and Innovation. “We commend P&G for its initiative to open its doors to startup enterprises. This is a significant step towards achieving the policy’s goal of linking startup entrepreneurs with meaningful value chains, catalyzing expansion and growth, and fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.”

