ANKO opened its biggest store so far in the Philippines in TriNoma. At about 1,600 square meters, it’s also the biggest store of the Australian retailer outside of its Oceania home region.

“I was told that this is not only the biggest store in the Philippines, and the biggest store outside of Oceania, but frankly this is the best store they have in the world,” said Mark Uy, Ayala head of corporate strategy and business development in a speech during the store’s opening in July 9.

“When Mariana, a little over a year ago, asked me to bring Anko here to the Philippines, I distinctly remember her instructions to me. Mariana told me: ‘Mark, our fellow Filipinos deserve better,’” he said, referring to Mariana Zobel de Ayala, who heads Ayala Land’s Leasing and Hospitality Group, overseeing Ayala Malls, Ayala Land Offices, Ayala Land Hospitality, and Ayala Land Leisure Estates. Currently, she serves as the chairman and president of Ayalaland Malls, Inc., according to the Ayala Land website.

According to a previous BusinessWorld story, Anko opened in the Philippines under a joint venture with Ayala Malls. Anko, meanwhile, is the home brand of Kmart Australia Ltd.

“I’m proud today to bring Anko… better, closer to the millions of Filipinos living in Quezon City,” said Mr. Uy.

In an interview with Nina Garcia, Anko Philippines cluster manager, she said that this TriNoma store has 11,000 items, and caters to the residents of Quezon City.

“Quezon City is the most populous city in Metro Manila as of the moment,” she said. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority’s National Capital Region (NCR) Population 2020 Census of Population and Housing, Quezon City had 2,960,048 residents as of 2020.

“This is home to a lot of young families and young business professionals. We cater our items to them,” she said. This might explain why it carries a much-expanded cosmetics, pet, and home selection, compared to their stores in Glorietta and Alabang Town Center. This is the retailer’s third store since it first opened in November 2024.

Unique to the TriNoma store is the Activation Center, a spot where shoppers can interact with the products — currently, the toy section is the highlight this month in the spot, so children were playing there during our visit. The aim is to have workshops and other events in the area, the themes and items on display changing every month. “This time, it’s not just a shopping center, but also a space for families to bond,” said Ms. Garcia.

In an FAQ sheet sent to BusinessWorld, Rachel Turner, country manager of Anko Philippines, said, “TriNoma is our third store in the Philippines, following successful openings at Glorietta 2 (November 2024) and Alabang Town Center (May 2025). We’re continuing to work closely with Ayala Malls to explore additional locations and bring Anko closer to even more Filipino households. We’re also listening to customer feedback on new locations, which is helping guide our expansion strategy.”

On going online, Ms. Turner said, “While Anko sees exciting possibilities in online shopping, the current focus is on delivering an exceptional in-store experience. Physical stores offer a unique shopping adventure, allowing customers to discover new products and trends firsthand. Anko continues to listen to customer feedback and promises to keep shoppers updated on any future plans that may expand their shopping experience.” — Joseph L. Garcia