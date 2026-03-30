The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), from its conception, was designed as an architect of economic transformation. As a regulatory body, its mandate goes beyond mere oversight; fundamentally, they are tasked with reshaping selected areas of the Philippines into dense nodes of industrial, commercial, and technological activity that can compete on a global scale.

In its stated vision, the organization seeks to be the “trailblazer in providing a globally competitive and ecologically sustainable business environment that encourages and nurtures the growth of investments, exports and employment through the creation and management of environment-friendly economic zones and industries, efficient administration of incentives, utmost delivery of inclusive and resilient services, and focused investment promotion.”

30 years after it was created under Republic Act No. 7916, or the Special Economic Zone Act of 1995, and later amended by Republic Act No. 8748, PEZA has become one of the pillars on which the Philippines rests its ambitions.

As of this March, the country is just shy of the upper middle-income status according to the World Bank. Data released by the multilateral lender showed that the Philippines has gross national income (GNI) per capita reaching $4,470 in 2024.

The World Bank classifies economies with a GNI per capita between $4,496 and $13,935 as upper middle-income economies.

Of course, that achievement does not hinge on a single policy or institution, but simply the cumulative result of structural shifts in the country’s productivity, investment, and industrial capacity. Within that broader context, however, PEZA has functioned as the quiet and consistent enabler of the economic conditions that made it possible.

At the core of PEZA’s vision is the idea that geography can be engineered for growth, utilizing a particular region’s strengths as the driver of output. The law provides a framework for integrating and coordinating the development of special economic zones (SEZs) — ranging from export processing zones to industrial parks and free-trade zones — into a national strategy.

These zones function as highly developed ecosystems where infrastructure, labor, and capital converge efficiently. In these spaces, businesses are given a level of operational predictability and service quality that is often difficult to achieve elsewhere in the country.

Infrastructure development is another pillar of PEZA’s functions. Whether through direct construction, public-private partnerships, or build-operate-transfer arrangements, PEZA ensures that ecozones are equipped with the facilities necessary for industrial activity from roads and ports to utilities and telecommunications systems.

Lowered risks attract investors, and investment fuels progress. From reduced corporate income tax rates to streamlined regulatory processes and access to world-class infrastructure, SEZs offer an attractive proposition for businesses looking to establish or expand their operations in the Philippines.

Hubs of investment and growth

While Metro Manila remains the country’s primary economic powerhouse, ecozones in provinces have helped decentralize employment and investment, contributing to regional development.

One of the more distinctive features of PEZA-administered zones is their treatment as separate customs territories. Within the bounds of national sovereignty, these areas operate under a different set of trade and customs rules, allowing for the smoother flow of goods and inputs. This legal distinction is central to the competitiveness of ecozones, reducing friction for export-oriented enterprises and aligning them more closely with international supply chains.

For instance, Manufacturing Economic Zones are specialized areas designed to host manufacturing industries, including automotive, electronics, garments, and other value-added production activities. Notable examples include the Toyota Sta. Rosa Industrial Complex and the Mactan Export Processing Zone. These zones are built to attract foreign direct investment, facilitate technology transfer, and strengthen the competitiveness of the Philippine manufacturing sector. Typically structured as industrial parks, estates, or export processing zones, they provide the infrastructure and environment necessary for large-scale production and integrated supply chains.

Agro-Industrial Economic Zones, by contrast, are focused on agribusiness and agro-industrial development. These zones are intended to support rural development and agricultural modernization by integrating farming, processing, and distribution within a single ecosystem. The goal is to create efficiencies across the agricultural value chain while enabling higher-value production. Examples include the Sarangani Agro-Industrial Eco Zone and the AJMR Agro-Industrial Economic Zone.

Tourism Economic Zones take a different approach, focusing on service-oriented industries tied to travel and leisure. These zones are designed to support resorts, hotels, transport networks, and entertainment facilities, positioning themselves as destinations for both domestic and international visitors. Their primary function is to stimulate tourism-driven economic activity and generate employment. One example is the tourism zone in Barangay Caparispisan, Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte, which reflects ongoing efforts to expand tourism infrastructure beyond established hubs.

Information Technology (IT) Parks, meanwhile, capitalize on the Philippines’ strength in services, particularly in IT and business process outsourcing. These zones host business process outsourcing firms, software developers, and other technology-driven enterprises, supported by modern infrastructure, reliable telecommunications, and targeted incentives. Prominent examples include the Cebu IT Park and the BatStateU Knowledge, Innovation, and Science Technology Park. Given the sector’s significant contribution to exports and employment, IT parks have become one of the most widespread types of economic zones in the country.

Beyond these, the Philippines has also begun developing more specialized ecozones tailored to emerging industries. Medical Tourism Parks, for instance, are designed to attract healthcare-related travel by integrating medical services with hospitality infrastructure. More recently, the PEZA has moved to establish pharmaceutical and medical device (pharma-dev) zones, with multiple locations under consideration nationwide. These initiatives signal a shift toward more targeted, high-value sectors as the country continues to refine its economic zone strategy.

‘Pearl of progress’

Since 1995, PEZA has contributed over P4.5 trillion in investments with more than 1.81 million high quality jobs, and over US$1.12 trillion in exports to the nation. Speaking at PEZA’s 30th anniversary celebration, PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga called the organization “the Pearl of Progress,” reflecting on the agency’s three-decade journey and its impact on national development. He described PEZA as “a legacy — polished through time, perseverance, and determination.”

Yet, to move forward into the future, he stressed the pivotal role of partnership to sustaining the momentum it has built throughout the years.

“We cannot do this alone. The most essential element that has allowed PEZA to be so successful are the synergies built through time with our industry partners. Without them, we would not have achieved so much.”

Japan is one such partner. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Philippines Endo Kazuya delivered a message recognizing Japan as PEZA’s top country investor and congratulating the 18 Japanese companies honored during the Investors’ Recognition Night.

Noting the presence of more than 730 Japanese enterprises operating within PEZA ecozones, the ambassador underscored Japan’s long-standing partnership with the Philippines, saying, “This makes Japan the largest investor of PEZA. I also pay tribute to the hard work and dedication of all individuals, especially the Filipino workers. Together with PEZA, we will continue to work tirelessly to further strengthen the already robust economic ties between our two nations.”

The sentiment was echoed by industry leaders such as PHILEA President Francisco S. Zaldarriaga, SEIPI President Dr. Danilo Lachica, and IBPAP President Jack R. Madrid, who expressed continued trust in PEZA’s policy stability, investor-centric governance, and institutional credibility. They emphasized that PEZA’s sustained advocacy for globally competitive ecozones has supported industrial expansion across the manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, and IT-BPM sectors, positioning the Philippines as a reliable partner in global value chains.

Deputy Director General for Finance and Administration Maria Veronica F. Magsino reiterated PEZA’s commitment to integrity, service excellence, and fostering a business environment anchored on trust and partnership.

“May we continue to build, innovate, and prosper together for many decades to come,” she said. — Bjorn Biel M. Beltran