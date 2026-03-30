THE SECURITIES and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a memorandum extending discounted filing fees for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to support their growth and expansion.

Memorandum Circular No. 13, Series of 2026 extends the effectivity of the 20% discount on the assessed fee for MSMEs’ corporate registration until Dec. 31, 2026.

At the same time, MSMEs may continue to avail of the 50% discount on securities registration fees until June 30, 2026. This covers registrations under the Commission’s streamlined processes for power generation and distribution utilities, real estate developers or managers under rental pool agreements, agribusiness firms, and hospitals.

“The Commission remains committed to accelerating the growth and development of the MSMEs by lowering barriers to business formalization, reducing cost of compliance and promoting ease of doing business,” the circular said.

Applicants must qualify as MSMEs under Section 3 of Republic Act No. 9501 at the time of filing.

Micro enterprises must have assets of up to P3 million, small enterprises from P3,000,001 to P15 million, and medium enterprises from P15,000,001 to P100 million.

To avail of the discounted securities registration filing fee, applicants must submit a Certification of MSME Qualification signed by the company’s president or treasurer.

Applicants must also have a paid-up capital of P25 million, except for those availing of the streamlined securities registration process for agribusiness firms. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno