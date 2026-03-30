THE DEPARTMENT of Transportation (DoTr) said it is in talks with the operator of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on possible passenger relief measures, including lower landing, takeoff, and terminal fees.

“We need to discuss this. For now, the reduction of fees are for CAAP-operated airports only,” Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez said in an interview last week.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said the matter is under discussion, noting that the government cannot readily amend the concession agreement with NAIA’s private operator.

New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), the private operator of the country’s main gateway, took over the operations and management of NAIA in 2024. It includes San Miguel Corp.’s infrastructure unit, San Miguel Holdings Corp., along with RMM Asian Logistics, Inc., RLW Aviation Development, Inc., and Incheon International Airport Corp.

“It is still the same, we are still talking to them. With respect to the private operators, because there is an existing contract, and under our constitution there is a non-impairment of existing contracts, we will see,” Mr. Lopez said.

Last week, the DoTr said it will implement adjusted airport-related charges, including terminal fees and landing and takeoff fees, for airports operated by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), starting April 1, amid rising fuel prices.

Passenger service charges, or terminal fees, for departing passengers will be reduced by up to P200 starting April 1 for three months, the DoTr said.

The measure aims to cushion the expected rise in airfares after the Civil Aeronautics Board raised the passenger fuel surcharge to Level 8 for the first half of April, the highest level in two years.

The DoTr also ordered a reduction in navigation charges, including landing and takeoff fees, by up to P5,000 for CAAP-run airports.

Landing and takeoff fees are charges for the use of airport facilities and services during aircraft landings and takeoffs. — Ashley Erika O. Jose