BUDGET CARRIER Cebu Pacific (CEB) said it has secured enough jet fuel supply to support its domestic and international operations until June.

“As developments in parts of the Middle East continue to evolve and impact global fuel supply, Cebu Pacific understands the importance of providing clarity and reassurance to its passengers,” CEB said in a media release on Sunday.

The airline said it will continue working with suppliers and industry participants to ensure sufficient fuel supply in the coming months and maintain stable operations.

“Passengers can continue to travel with confidence, as Cebu Pacific remains committed to providing reliable and affordable air travel,” it added.

Last week, CEB Chief Executive Officer Michael B. Szucs said the company is well positioned to withstand challenges, citing its commercial and financial resilience and noting that the majority of its flights are domestic.

“Firstly, 80% of our flights and 70% of seats are domestic, where the impact of higher fuel prices on these shorter sectors is significantly less than the price rises required on long haul sectors,” he said, adding that most of its domestic seats are on trunk routes and only 30% are leisure-driven.

CEB also said about 72% of its fleet consists of Airbus NEO aircraft, which are designed to improve fuel efficiency and help optimize fuel use.

Data from the Department of Energy showed that, as of March 20, the Philippines had enough available jet fuel supply for 38 days.

According to the International Air Transport Association, jet fuel prices rose 12.6% week on week to $197 per barrel as of March 20. On a yearly basis, prices increased by 118%, based on data from the airline trade group.

However, despite the company’s outlook, the airline announced flight changes last week affecting both its domestic and international networks.

The airline said it is adjusting its network by reducing flight frequencies and canceling selected routes due to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

CEB has canceled flights to and from Dubai until April 20. The airline also suspended five routes — Davao-Bangkok, Iloilo-Bangkok, Iloilo-Singapore, Singapore-Iloilo, and Clark-Hanoi-Clark — until October 2026.

It also reduced weekly services for selected domestic and international routes from April to October, including Cebu-Singapore, Singapore-Cebu, Manila-Jakarta, Jakarta-Manila, Manila-Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur-Manila, Manila-Melbourne-Manila, and Manila-Sydney-Manila.

For 2025, Cebu Air, Inc., the listed operator of CEB, reported a more than twofold increase in net income to P12.3 billion, driven by higher passenger revenues.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., earlier said that aircraft grounding may be possible amid tight fuel supply and prices nearing $200 per barrel. — Ashley Erika O. Jose