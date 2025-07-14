The De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) has been officially recognized as the first Adobe Creative Campus in the Philippines.

As part of this collaboration, the Benildean community now has full access to Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Express — platforms which support a wide range of creative pursuits, to include design, video, photography, and multimedia communication. These tools enable students to explore and present ideas in professional and compelling ways across disciplines.

“More than a provider, Adobe has been a key partner in shaping creative leaders, empowering our students to explore, express, and bring their ideas to life with confidence,” said Benilde Chancellor Benhur Ong.

Being a Creative Campus allows Benildeans the chance to imagine more freely, design more thoughtfully, and create work which truly reflects who they are and what they stand for.

“Students from business, management, diplomacy, and governance, and more, can now explore, experiment, and present their work in ways that are clear, creative, and uniquely their own,” noted School of New Media Arts (SNMA) Dean Maria Sharon Mapa Arriola.

“This goes beyond just having access to software,” she added. “It’s about helping our students find better ways to express themselves, share their ideas, and present their work with confidence and creativity — no matter what field they’re in.”

Students and faculty can also earn Adobe-certified badges which recognize their ability to use digital tools creatively and effectively. These credentials strengthen both academic and professional portfolios, regardless of discipline.

The recent recognition event, which was attended by college administrators, faculty, associates, and student representatives, was held at The Loop in the Benilde Design and Arts Campus.

Titu Minhas, Adobe’s Southeast Asia Head of Education, introduced the Adobe Creative Campus program and outlined its key benefits — such as global recognition, academic collaboration, and access to professional development resources such as webinars, self-paced courses, and exclusive institutional events.

Adobe Enterprise Sales Account Manager Esther Ong Khong Lee also emphasized how Benilde’s designation reinforces its identity as a creative, future-ready, and globally connected institution.

Albert Goh, Adobe Southeast Asia senior solutions consultant, capped the program with a live demonstration of Adobe Firefly. He showcased how certain features have now become part of the evolving creative toolkit. These tools, when used thoughtfully and responsibly, support new ways of creating content while encouraging ethical engagement with emerging technologies.

