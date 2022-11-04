How inclusive is the Philippines’ digital economy?

The Philippines lagged in terms of reaching digital equality in 2021, according to the Progress to Digital Parity Scorecard by Tufts University’s The Fletcher School. Nearly seven in 10 Filipinos (66.1%) use the internet, one of the lowest internet penetration in the East and Southeast Asia region. The scorecard monitors 90 economies, highlighting inclusive digital economy for all — regardless of one’s gender, socioeconomic status, or geographic location. In terms of progress to Gender Digital Parity, the Philippines ranked 55th out of 90 economies with a progress score of 88.64%. Meanwhile, the country ranked lowest in Socioeconomic Digital Parity (86th place) with a progress score of 31.06%. This was followed by progress to Rural Digital Parity (81st place) with a progress score of 40.43%.