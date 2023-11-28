Home Infographics How does the severity of humanitarian crisis in the Philippines compare with...
How does the severity of humanitarian crisis in the Philippines compare with other countries?
The Philippines’ score improved to 2.5 (out of 5; lower is better) in the October update of the INFORM (Index for Risk Management) Severity Index. The index by the European Commission kept the country under category 3 or medium INFORM severity but amended its trend to “increasing” in the last three months. The index is a composite indicator that assesses the severity of humanitarian crises based on publicly available sources on conﬂict, violence, and natural disasters. In October, the country’s score was driven by Mindanao conﬂict, Typhoon Paeng (international name: Nalgae), Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri), and the southwest monsoon.