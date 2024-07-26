Philippines steadies in EY’s RE attractiveness list

The Philippines remained at 32nd place out of 40 markets in the 63rd edition of the biannual Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI) by Ernst & Young (EY). The index ranks the attractiveness of a market in renewable energy (RE) investment and deployment opportunities. With a score of 54.4 (out of a possible 100), the Philippines was the second lowest among its peers in the East and Southeast Asia region.