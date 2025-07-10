Home Infographics Philippines places 74th in Education Futures Readiness Index
The Philippines placed 74th out of 177 countries in the Global Education Futures Readiness Index (GEFRI) by Education Futures LLC. The index measures a country’s preparedness for the development of education by factoring in its performance in the dimensions of infrastructure, human capital, school access and gender parity, innovation, and governance. With a GEFRI score of 56.32 out of 100, the country was categorized among those with “emerging and partial readiness,” implying the continuing presence of structural and systemic barriers to progress.