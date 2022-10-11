Philippines ranks 20th world’s most charitable country

The Philippines placed 20th out of 119 countries with an overall score of 47% in the 2022 edition of World Giving Index (WGI) by UK-based Charities Aid Foundation (CAF). The index ranks and scores the country by examining three aspects of giving behavior: helping a stranger, donating money, and volunteering time. The Philippines ranked highest in volunteering time, placing 6th with a score of 39%. This was followed by helping a stranger (rank 15th) and donating money (79th).