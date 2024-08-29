Philippines 4th least transparent real estate market in Asia-Pacific

The Philippines went down three places to 45th out of 89 markets in the 13th edition of the Global Real Estate Transparency Index by real estate consultancy ﬁrm Jones Lang LaSalle and LaSalle Investment Management. The biennial index generates the composite score by incorporating 256 different factors spread across six subindices and then scaled from 1 to 5, where 1 means a market has total real estate transparency. With a score of 2.95 out of 5, the Philippines is the fourth-least transparent real estate market in the Asia-Paciﬁc region.