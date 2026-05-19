THE Visayas grid was placed on yellow alert once again with the supply margin remaining narrow due to the unavailability of several power plants in the face of high electricity demand.

In an advisory on Tuesday, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines placed the Visayas grid under yellow alert between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. that day.

A yellow alert is issued whenever power reserves are insufficient to meet the transmission grid’s contingency requirement.

Available capacity stood at 2,691 megawatts (MW) against the peak demand of 2,594 MW.

A total of 846.3 MW was not available to the grid as 21 power plants remained offline and 10 plants running derated.

The Department of Energy (DoE) is expecting more grid alerts to be issued in the second half of 2026 with El Niño setting in next month and likely to persist until early next year.

The DoE said it is projecting at least one yellow alert in Luzon, along with seven in the Visayas and six in Mindanao. The Visayas grid is expected to experience six red alerts. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera