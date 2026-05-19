THE Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center is set to release a joint memorandum circular (JMC) in the second half to guide local government units (LGUs) seeking to tap PPPs for development projects.

In a statement, the PPP Center said it is working with the Department of the Interior and Local Government on the JMC, which will serve as a PPP implementation guide for LGUs, particularly for projects involving healthcare.

“The JMC is targeted to be issued in the early second semester of 2026,” the center said.

The PPP Center is also drafting guidelines for health PPPs to support the initiatives of the Department of Health.

PPP Center Undersecretary and Executive Director Rizza Blanco-Latorre said the PPP Code streamlined the processing of PPP projects for LGUs, with each Sanggunian now empowered with project approval regardless of project cost.

As of May 15, 15 health PPP projects are in the pipeline worth P26.05 billion.

Overall, the PPP pipeline consists of 251 projects valued at P3.13 trillion. Of the total, 167 projects will be implemented by the National Government, while 64 projects will be overseen by LGUs.

Solicited projects numbered 195, while 56 were unsolicited proposals.

The railway sector accounted for P1.97 trillion of the project pipeline, followed by land transport (P277.26 billion) and property development (P221.46 billion). — Justine Irish D. Tabile