JAPAN continues to be the biggest source of official development assistance (ODA) as of the end of 2025, the Department of Finance (DoF) said.

“As of December 2025 Japan is our largest source of ODA,” Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go said in a video message at a Stratbase Institute conference on Tuesday. “Japanese companies have played a key role in strengthening industries, creating jobs, and supporting sustained economic growth.”

“Their investments have enabled a wide range of sectors, from manufacturing and energy to digital technology and infrastructure. These initiatives have not only generated employment but also helped Filipino businesses grow and innovate,” he added.

He also cited Japan’s support in knowledge transfer, workforce development, and modern transport systems, which help improve connectivity and enhance the competitiveness of the Philippines.

“Roads, railways, ports, and other infrastructure projects have increased productivity and opened new opportunities for trade and investment, (while) skills training and technological partnerships have empowered our workforce together,” he said.

“These efforts demonstrate a partnership that delivers tangible benefits to our people. They strengthen the Philippines’ development priorities and build a shared future of growth,” he added.

Moving forward, he said the government remains fully committed to further strengthening the strategic partnership with Japan.

“We celebrate our shared achievements and look forward to building even stronger collaboration in the years ahead,” he added.

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuya Endo said: “Our cooperation has covered a wide range of areas — from major infrastructure projects such as urban railways, roads, and bridges to disaster risk reduction, maritime cooperation, technical assistance, support for the Mindanao peace process, and grassroots-level development initiatives.”

He also cited the contribution of Japanese companies to the bilateral partnership.

“Today, approximately 1,600 Japanese companies operate in the country, making Japan one of the Philippines’ most important trade and investment partners,” he said.

He also expressed support for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) chairmanship this year, particularly in “strengthening ASEAN centrality and unity and advancing regional cooperation.” — Justine Irish D. Tabile