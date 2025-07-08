Nestlé S.A. has appointed Mauricio Alarcón as chairman and chief executive officer of Nestlé Philippines, Inc., effective July, the company announced on Monday.

“Joining Nestlé Philippines is both an honor and a responsibility. Together with our teams and partners, my aspiration is to take our business to new levels, in doing good for Filipinos and the planet,” Mr. Alarcón said in a statement.

“In an increasingly complex and ever-changing environment, we can only achieve our goals by working together,” he added.

Mr. Alarcón succeeds Kais Marzouki, who has been appointed head of the Nestlé Greater China Region.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Alarcón served as chief executive officer of Nestlé’s Central and West Africa Region, which spans 25 countries.

From 2016 to 2020, he was managing director and chief executive officer of Nestlé Nigeria, and previously served as managing director of Nestlé Côte d’Ivoire beginning in 2014.

Mr. Alarcón also held senior roles in Nestlé’s ice cream business, including assignments in Australia and Egypt.

Nestlé S.A. considers the Philippines among its 10 largest markets across its 180 global operations.

The company added that Nestlé Philippines is one of the country’s top corporations and leading corporate taxpayers, accounting for “close to one percent of gross domestic product.” — Justine Irish D. Tabile