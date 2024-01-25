THE Department of Energy (DoE) said the accelerated Government Energy Management Program (GEMP) will generate savings of as much as P2 billion in electricity and fuel consumption.

“AO (Administrative Order) 15 will intensify our efficient utilization and conservation efforts in the use of electricity and fuel to help mitigate energy demand, especially with the onset of El Niño,” Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla said in a statement on Thursday.

“It advocates a shift to a sustainable energy lifestyle with government setting a strong example,” he added.

On Tuesday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. issued AO 15, directing government agencies to accelerate GEMP implementation.

GEMP hopes to reduce the government’s electricity and fuel consumption by at least 10% through energy efficiency and conservation initiatives.

AO 15 operationalizes Republic Act 11285 or the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act for all government entities within the executive branch, including government-owned and -controlled corporations, government financial institutions, their subsidiaries, and state universities and colleges.

GEMP has so far produced savings exceeding P300 million from over 30 million kilowatt-hours of forgone electricity consumption in 2023, the DoE said. Fuel savings were valued at P25 million by foregoing the use of over 386,089.59 liters.

The savings were calculated following audits of about 1,210 government offices, out of the estimated 8,000 entities identified as subject to the conservation order.

Alexander D. Ablaza, president of the Philippine Energy Efficiency Alliance, Inc., said ramping up GEMP will encourage energy efficiency efforts across the country.

“… if all these public entities succeed in contributing energy saving impacts in 2024-2026, the government will not only inspire replication by other sectors, but more immediately free up significant energy supply requirements both on the grid and in the fuel market,” he said in a Viber message.

Mr. Ablaza said government energy efficiency improvements will “spill over across the entire energy end-use economy” and catalyze energy efficiency action from parts of the ecosystem not covered by the order.

The DoE will release the implementing guidelines of AO 15 within 30 days from its effectivity. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera