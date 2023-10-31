Angat Hydropower Corp. (AHC) will undertake a major repair and rehabilitation of its existing penstock to modernize its hydro-electric power plant in Bulacan, said the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS), which assured of uninterrupted water supply.

“The primary objective of the undertaking is to prolong the lifespan of the plant to ensure a stable water supply for the domestic and irrigation water supply,” MWSS said in a joint release with Maynilad Water Services, Inc. and Manila Water Co., Inc.

The agency said the move requires a total plant shutdown for 61 days from Nov. 6, 2023 to Jan. 6, 2024.

Angat Hydropower, a joint-venture asset of San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp. and Korea Water Resources Corp., is the operator of the Angat Hydro-Electric Power Plant (AHEPP).

AHEPP has a generating capacity of 218 megawatts and is comprised of four main units and three auxiliary units.

MWSS said it had spearheaded the creation of comprehensive guidelines on the operation of the Angat Dam spillway and low-level outlet together with the two concessionaires. This is to ensure water supply for domestic and irrigation water supply during the plant shutdown.

According to the agency, the guidelines have been unanimously agreed upon by members of the interagency technical working group (TWG) on Angat Dam operations and management, including the National Water Resources Board, the National Power Corp., the National Irrigation Administration, the MWSS as well as other key stakeholders such as Maynilad, Manila Water, and AHC.

Patrick James B. Dizon, head of the MWSS Angat/Ipo operations management division, said that since AHC will be doing rehabilitation works, raw water releases from auxiliary turbines — where MWSS usually gets its allocation — are not possible.

In a Viber message, he said the Angat TWG had agreed that during the 61-day shutdown, water releases to MWSS would be through the spillway and low-level outlet.

Angat Dam is the main source of water for Metro Manila, accounting for about 90% of the capital’s potable water.

MWSS said the current water level Angat Dam at 209.48 meters or near the normal high water level of 210 meters assures a continuous supply of raw water for its service areas throughout the entire shutdown period.

Manila Water serves Manila’s east zone network, which comprises Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns of nearby Rizal province.

Maynilad serves the cities of Manila, except portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon. It also supplies the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all in Cavite province. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera