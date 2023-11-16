THE Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) said it and Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU) agreed to offer a master’s-level public administration degree focused on regulatory management.

ARTA Secretary Ernesto V. Perez said that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) illustrates how educational institutions can contribute to capacity-building for future regulators.

“We aim not only to enable and capacitate our current workforce with international best practices in good regulation but also to invest in our youth, providing them with the relevant tools and techniques to design better regulations in the years and generations to come,” Mr. Perez said in a statement on Thursday.

The signing of the agreement marks the first entry into the educational curriculum of Regulatory Management, which ARTA hopes will help create a more business-friendly environment.

“It is in this light that DHVSU, as a state institution, is affirming its support to ARTA, as well as our partner agencies to realize our aspirations,” DHVSU President Enrique G. Baking said.

Under the MoU, the Bacolor, Pampanga-based school will offer a Master’s degree in Public Administration (MPA) targeted at aspiring regulators.

The MPA offering is focused on reducing regulatory burdens and improving regulatory quality “through the exploration of the pedagogy of regulatory impact analysis tools, policies, and lenses,” Mr. Baking said.

ARTA said it will work with DHVSU to develop the curriculum and provide inputs on the subject discussion, activities, and requirements. It will also help identify ARTA personnel who are interested in joining the program. — Justine Irish D. Tabile