BUDGET carrier Cebu Pacific will be leasing five aircraft this year as it aims to address growing capacity and passenger demand.

“Cebu Pacific confirms an additional five aircraft will be entering its fleet in 2023 on operating leases. These fleet are in addition to the orders that will be delivered from its Airbus Contract,” Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer Alexander G. Lao said in a disclosure on Wednesday.

This year, the airline is expecting the delivery of 10 new Airbus NEO aircraft, which will be on top of the five aircraft it will lease. These new aircraft will add 15 units to the current 77 aircraft in Cebu Pacific’s portfolio.

Out of the five aircraft, three will be used to restart the Clark base, while the remaining two will be used to support the airline’s growth.

On Monday, the airline announced the restart of flights to operate from Clark International Airport as the government announced the air development and expansion of the Clark hub.

To date, Cebu Pacific operates 13 domestic and international destinations at the Clark base, which according to the Department of Transportation makes it the largest airline serving Northern and Central Luzon.

Mr. Lao said the reestablishment of the carrier’s presence in Clark airport will allow the company to boost its third operating hub in the Philippines, which in turn will help generate economic opportunities.

