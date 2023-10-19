A LONGER validity period for import duty concessions on four-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs) is considered crucial in expanding their adoption in the Philippines, industry officials said.

At the 11th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit on Thursday, Electric Vehicle Association of Philippines President Edmund A. Araga said the industry is hoping for lowered tariffs offered in Executive Order (EO) 12 to be valid for five more years.

“Yes, we want it to be extended,” he said. “Another five years will be better.”

EO 12, signed on Jan. 13, temporarily modified the rates of import duty on EVs, parts, and components.

It removed tariffs for certain types of EV for five years, while reducing rates on parts and components.

Mr. Araga said EV sales grew immediately after the EO was issued. — Justine Irish D. Tabile