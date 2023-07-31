HOMEGROWN chat-first career platform Bossjob is looking at doubling the number of users to more than 5 million by the end of 2023, its top official said.

“As we progress towards broader internationalization and diligently nurture our talent mobility ecosystem, we conservatively estimate that the number of registered users will double to over 5 million by the end of 2023,” said Bossjob Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Anthony Garcia in an e-mail interview.

As of July, the company has 2.9 million users across Southeast Asia. By 2026, the company is targeting to increase its users to over 30 million.

As part of its international expansion, the company is looking at entering the Hong Kong market by the third quarter of this year.

“Bossjob’s expansion in Hong Kong is currently in a steady progress phase. Our current strategy emphasizes on continuously building and strengthening our global capabilities, constructing bridges between international talents and companies in various countries, and fostering a talent mobility ecosystem,” the company said.

This month, the company announced its expansion in Japan, which it said has companies that exhibit high demand for talent.

“Japan currently faces a talent deficit, especially in the information technology (IT) industry, despite a growing demand for recruitment driven by its rapidly recovering economy,” the company said.

“The Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry projects that its IT industry could face a talent shortfall ranging from 160,000 to a staggering 790,000 by 2030,” it added.

Back in May, the company entered the Singapore and Indonesian markets as the two showed an actual demand for talent and exhibited speed of economic growth.

Bossjob said the Philippines remains the source for tech talent recruitment from companies in Singapore, Japan, the United States, and Germany.

“The Philippines remains the preferred destination for global business process outsourcing primarily due to its high transaction volume, cost-effectiveness, proficient English skills among Filipinos, and entrepreneurial tech mindset,” it said.

“Over the past decade, the Philippine market has held strong appeal for mainstream technology and innovation-driven companies,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile