THE Department of Energy (DoE) said the Government Energy Management Program (GEMP) has yielded electricity savings of P205 million.

“We commend the efforts of our government agencies in implementing energy efficiency measures,” Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla said in a statement on Tuesday.

The DoE said since the signing of Republic Act No. 11285 or the Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EEC) Act of 2019, the government has saved the equivalent of 20 million kilowatt-hours.

“The regular conduct of energy audits and spot checks also increased the awareness of government entities which encouraged them to adopt energy efficiency and conservation by reducing expenditures on fuel and electric utility services,” the DoE said.

GEMP seeks to reduce the government’s electricity and fuel consumption by at least 10% via efficiency and conservation strategies as well as the use of renewable energy.

“Small acts … could indeed drive significant impact, especially when the entire bureaucracy, including the local government units and State Universities and Colleges adopt behavioral changes and imbibe energy conservation as a way of life,” Mr. Lotilla said.

The EEC Act also formed the Inter-Agency Energy Efficiency and Conservation Committee which prepares a yearly assessment of opportunities for energy cost reduction in state-owned and leased buildings and facilities. — Ashley Erika O. Jose