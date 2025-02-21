MPCALA HOLDINGS, Inc., a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), said it remains committed to opening the full stretch of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) within the year, although the expected opening of the Governor’s Drive Interchange has been pushed back to the second half.

“We are committed to completing the entire stretch of CALAX by 2025. Its full opening will not only ease traffic and improve connectivity but also support economic growth by enhancing access to key areas in Cavite and Laguna,” MPCALA Holdings Officer-in-Charge Elnora D. Rumawak said in a media release on Thursday.

The company said the construction of the Governor’s Drive Interchange, the longest segment of CALAX, is now 40% complete. It is expected to open in the second half of the year.

The 8.64-kilometer CALAX Governor’s Drive Interchange, which connects the Silang (Aguinaldo) Interchange to Governor’s Drive in General Trias, Cavite, is expected to ease traffic congestion in the area by linking Aguinaldo Highway in Silang with other major roads in Cavite.

The construction of the remaining sections of CALAX is also ongoing, MPCALA Holdings said, noting that Subsection 1 (Kawit Interchange) is now about 31% complete, while Subsection 2 (Open Canal Interchange) has reached 21.9% completion.

In September last year, the company said the Governor’s Drive Interchange was initially projected to open in the first quarter of this year, while the two other segments are scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2025.

MPCALA Holdings is the concessionaire of CALAX. It is a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., the toll road arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp.

CALAX is a 45-kilometer, four-lane expressway with eight interchanges. Once fully operational, it is expected to serve at least 95,000 motorists daily.

