THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) said it will allow taxpayers to conduct more transactions online late this month.

Individuals will be permitted to update their information or applications through the online registration and update system (ORUS) starting Jan. 23, according to a memorandum circular.

Through ORUS, taxpayers can update their registration information with regard to opting for the 8% income tax on gross sales, submit applications to change their accounting period, register for or add new tax incentives, and change or update contact information and the identities of shareholders, among others.

They may also use the system to seek secondary registrations with regard to permits to use loose-leaf books, and to register their computerized accounting systems.

ORUS will also allow users to submit applications to close or de-register businesses and cancel taxpayer identification number.

In a separate memorandum circular, the BIR also encouraged taxpayers habitually engaged in the sale of real estate to use its web-based system.

The electronic one-time transaction system aims to cut down on the manual filing of returns and payment of taxes, as well as other applications.

“They are also encouraged to pay electronically through the available e-payment channels of the bureau,” it added. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson