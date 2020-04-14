DBM: emergency boosted state’s budget usage rates

THE budget usage rate exceeded 100% during the crisis-hit month of March as emergency spending ramped up during the public health emergency and the ensuing quarantine, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said.

The usage rate, as measured by an indicator known as the Notice of Cash Allocation (NCA), was 98.5% in the first quarter, pulled up by contingency spending in March, which hit P278.567 billion, some 18.54% over the P234.979 billion budgeted for the month.

The NCA utilization rates in February and January were 87% and 74% respectively.

An NCA is an authorization issued by the DBM clearing agencies to disburse funds to pay for projects and programs.

Late last month, DBM said it released the NCAs for line agencies’ spending requirements for the second quarter to ensure “unhampered” government efforts to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

The early release will also ensure uninterrupted compensation for all public officials and employees, including those under job order schemes, it said. — Beatrice M. Laforga

















