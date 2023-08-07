DITO Telecommunity Corp. expects its enterprise business to contribute 5% to its top line in the first year from its launch and by 18% in the next three years.

“Our outlook moving forward is we want the enterprise segment to be 5% of our revenue contribution up to 18% in the next three years,” Evelyn B Jimenez, chief commercial officer of DITO, said at a media briefing on Thursday.

Ms. Jimenez said a new offering that targets micro, small, and medium enterprises is one of the products the company is looking to launch within this semester.

“In the latter part of this year, we are (also) going to launch a new prepaid portfolio targeting the high-usage segment,” she said.

In 2023, the company launched two businesses: mobile postpaid plans and DITO Home Wifi.

“We have launched two major businesses: mobile postpaid because we are already targeting the higher segment and come July, we launched DITO Home, in which we received close to 30,000 applications in less than a month,” said Ms. Jimenez.

SIM REGISTRATION

Meanwhile, the company said it is confident on the turnout of the SIM (subscriber identity module) registration as it shows that it has about 8 million subscribers.

“The SIM registration is the coming out party of DITO. With nearly 8 million subscribers, you can’t deny that although we are a far third, we are in the running,” said Adel A.Tamano, chief administrative officer of DITO.

At the end of the registration and reactivation period, the National Telecommunications Commission recorded a total of 113.97 million SIM cards registered or 67.83% of the total 168.02 million subscribers.

About 7.74 million out of this are DITO subscribers, which represents 51.72% of its 14.96 million total subscribers.

“What you see is the percentage registered against what we published. What we published is our cumulative activations since we launched in March 2021. But if you talk about our real customer base, who are revenue-generating and active, we are close to 100% registered,” said Ms. Jimenez.

She said this is the reason the company is not worried about those that did not register because the business is protected by the registration of its core base.

“Now we are at around 7.8 million (subscribers), so we are probably looking at around 9 to 10 million (subscribers) by the end of the year,” she added.

Aside from this, Ms. Jimenez said the company is also confident in the growth in its average revenue per unit (ARPU) and daily activations since the SIM registration.

“Our revenue now compared to last year, we are already at 60% growth from last year, so revenue is definitely continuing to increase. Even ARPU is also increasing, now it is 13% increase ever since the SIM registration,” she said.

“Our average daily activations also increased by around 15% after SIM registration. So, things are doing really well for the business,” she added.

At present, the company has an ARPU of P107 for prepaid P107, which it is targeting to increase to P125 towards the end of the year. — Justine Irish D. Tabile