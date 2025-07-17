AIRASIA PHILIPPINES is boosting its services to Taipei to capture growing demand, the low-cost carrier said on Wednesday.

“The additional flights come at the perfect time as we enter the third quarter and gear up for the peak travel season. This move gets us ready for the expected surge in demand during the ‘Ber’ months, when many Filipinos head to Taipei to enjoy its cooler climate from September through February,” AirAsia Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Suresh Bangah said in a media release.

The low-cost carrier said it will increase its flight frequency from 14 to 17 times per week starting this month.

This move comes after the airline recorded an average load factor of 85% on its Taipei route, it said.

For the first semester, the low-cost carrier said it had flown 70,000 passengers to Taipei alone, a number expected to increase following the extension of visa-free entry for Filipino travelers.

AirAsia Philippines had also previously been preparing to grow its operational fleet to 19 aircraft to meet rising demand and address the need for additional capacity.

The airline is also studying the possibility of launching new hubs outside Metro Manila, with Bohol, Clark, and Cebu being considered as potential alternatives.

For this year, AirAsia Philippines is confident it will serve more than seven million passengers after flying over three million in the first half. — Ashley Erika O. Jose