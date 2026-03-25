TELECOMMUNICATIONS companies urged the government to delay the implementation of implementing rules, and policies of the Konektadong Pinoy Act.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Philippine Chamber of Telecommunications Operators (PCTO) said the economic uncertainty means a pause in rolling out the law is warranted.

While recognizing the importance of expanding digital connectivity made possible by the Konektadong Pinoy law, also known as the Open Access in Data Transmission Act, the PCTO said the government and regulators should slow the implementation of the law to avoid strain on the industry.

The PCTO said the priority of the moment should be keeping the telecommunications industry operational and financially viable to ensure connectivity in times of national crisis.

“Considering the foregoing, the PCTO respectfully appeals that, for the duration of the ongoing national emergency, the government refrain from unduly rushing the release of any circular, directive, or policy that would materially affect the telecommunications industry. A moratorium and proper extension of time for stakeholder consultations is not merely a procedural accommodation, it is a practical necessity,” the PCTO said.

It said that, given the extraordinary circumstances, the government must allow more time for policy consultations.

“The PCTO requests that policy consultations pertaining to the various issues such as the access list, dig once policy, SMPF (Spectrum Management Policy Framework), infrastructure sharing & cybersecurity and others related to the implementing rules under the Konektadong Pinoy Act be extended and appropriately spaced,” it said.

The group said that compressed timelines and consultation processes put a burden on stakeholders whose operational capacity is now strained.

Further, the PCTO said that the national energy emergency has also created internal challenges for operators, adding that companies are now facing higher operational costs, supply chain disruptions, and rising demand for connectivity.

“The PCTO respectfully requests that regulators give due consideration to these compounding pressures when crafting and enforcing policy timelines, compliance requirements, and related obligations under the law,” it said.

The group has also requested the full use of the one‑year SMPF statutory promulgation period to enable comprehensive consultation and cooperation in drafting and reviewing among all spectrum stakeholders.

“Rushing the SMPF process risks producing a framework that is inadequately aligned with technical realities, market conditions, and the long-term interests of both industry and the public,” it said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose