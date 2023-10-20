SAN MIGUEL Corp. (SMC) has signed a toll concession and joint venture agreement with the local government of Pangasinan for the Pangasinan Link Expressway (PLEX) project.

In a media release on Thursday, the company said the project aims to create a seamless link to the soon-to-be-launched New Manila International Airport (NMIA) in Bulacan, which it expects to be the country’s premier international gateway.

SMC said the 76.80-kilometer project will start at the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) exit in Binalonan, which is part of its goal to strengthen road networks in Luzon.

“With PLEX connecting to other infrastructure such as TPLEX, which will support access to the NMIA, this project will significantly benefit Pangasinan’s local industries, home-grown products, and agricultural sector,” SMC President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon S. Ang said.

The PLEX project is divided into two phases: the first phase will extend 2.76 kilometers from TPLEX to Lingayen, while the second phase will extend to Alaminos, Pangasinan.

The first phase will be divided into three segments: the first 6.9-kilometer section from Binalonan to Manaoag; the 11.30-kilometer section from Manaoag to Calasiao; and the third segment, which is the 22.17-kilometer section from Calasiao to Lingayen.

SMC said a 2.39-kilometer spur road will also be built in Calasiao, while the project’s second phase will be a demand-driven expansion to Alaminos, Pangasinan. — A.E.O. Jose