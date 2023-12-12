inDrive has secured accreditation from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to offer its services in the Philippines, the global ride-hailing service provider said on Monday.

“We are thrilled to receive official accreditation from the LTFRB, a testament to our unwavering commitment to safety, reliability, and innovation,” said Roman Ermoshin, director for Asia-Pacific at inDrive, in a media release.

The company said its official accreditation from the LTFRB as a transport network company allows it to offer ride-hailing services in the country.

inDrive will serve the cities of Bacolod, Baguio, Iloilo City, Cagayan de Oro, and Butuan, it said.

“The company is currently focusing on efforts to bolster its supply with driver recruitment initiatives before officially launching and expanding its services in the Philippines,” it added.

The company said its platform allows users more flexibility by allowing passengers to choose preferred drivers and vice versa.

“Similarly, drivers have the freedom to choose the most suitable rides. They will receive detailed ride requests, including fare, pick-up point, and destination, enabling them to select or ignore ride requests without penalties,” it said.

As part of its initial phase, the company said it is conducting a driver registration campaign in its target areas until yearend.

In Southeast Asia, inDrive operates in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand before the company expands its presence in the Philippines. It currently operates in 45 countries. — Ashley Erika O. Jose