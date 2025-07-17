LISTED Asian Terminals, Inc. (ATI) is investing up to P120 million to deploy internal transfer vehicles at Manila South Harbor as part of its transition to clean energy-powered landside operations.

“This is a significant leap not only for ATI and DP World, but also for the Philippines as we continue to work with our partner and local authorities to further power economic growth for the country. We are proud to align this new chapter to our sustainability journey by investing in next-generation terminal equipment that operates on clean energy with zero emissions,” ATI Chairman Glen C. Hilton said in a media release on Wednesday.

The company, together with its partner DP World, a multinational logistics company, has unveiled 15 electric internal transfer vehicles to facilitate the transportation of containers between vessels and yards.

The company said this move is also aligned with DP World’s global decarbonization roadmap, which aims to reduce carbon emissions by 42% by 2030 and to achieve net-zero operations by 2050.

In March, ATI expanded its capacity at Manila South Harbor with the commissioning of two additional ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, aimed at improving handling capacity and operational efficiency.

These complement the terminal’s existing fleet of 11 STS cranes, rubber-tired gantries, and other cargo-handling equipment, aligned with its ongoing modernization efforts.

At the local bourse on Wednesday, shares of the company closed 15 centavos higher, or 0.57%, to end at P26.40 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose