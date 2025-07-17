POTOTAN, ILOILO — In its continued push to strengthen agri-based communities and ensure food security, LANDBANK launched the AGRISENSO Plus Lending Program in Western Visayas, bringing accessible financing and other support to small farmers, fishers, and agri-enterprises in the region.

The launch event on July 11, 2025 at the Pototan Coliseum in this municipality, dubbed as the “rice granary of Panay,” marked the sixth rollout of the Program nationwide and the first in Western Visayas.

Over 1,500 farmers and agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) attended the event, underscoring the growing demand for affordable financing and holistic support across the agriculture value chain.

LANDBANK President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz led the event, as joined by Department of Agriculture (DA) Undersecretary Asis G. Perez, Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. (PCIC) President Atty. Jovy C. Bernabe, Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC) OIC-Executive Director Ma. Cristina G. Lopez, Pototan Mayor Rafael Enrique P. Lazaro, and LANDBANK Executive Vice-Presidents Leila C. Martin and Allan V. Bornas, and Senior Vice-President Atty. Roderick P. Sacro.

“With AGRISENSO Plus, LANDBANK is bringing more than just credit, we are building linkages, capacity, and opportunities to transform agri-livelihoods into viable enterprises that can compete and grow. This is especially crucial in Western Visayas which is as a key pillar of our national food supply,” said LANDBANK President and CEO Ortiz.

Inclusive financing and more

The AGRISENSO Plus Lending Program is LANDBANK’s comprehensive value chain-based financing initiative, developed in partnership with the DA, Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), ACPC, and various private sector partners.

The Program offers a fixed interest rate of 4.0% per annum for small farmers, fishers, and ARBs, with competitive rates for their associations and organizations, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), large enterprises, anchor firms, and agriculture graduates.

Under the AGRISENSO Plus Program, eligible borrowers benefit from simplified documentation requirements, free life and credit life insurance, and expanded access to financing and technical support across a wide range of agricultural activities.

The Program also connects borrowers to market opportunities through partnerships with anchor firms, namely Kita Agritech Corporation, Sarisuki Stores, Inc., TAO Foods Company, Inc., Yovel East Research and Development, Inc., and Unified Tillers Agriculture Cooperative (UTAC).

AGRISENSO Plus is reinforced by the LANDBANK ASCEND (Agri-Fishery Support through Capability Enhancement for Nationwide Development) Program, a capacity-building component that provides farmers and fishers with training on digital financial literacy, sustainable agriculture, and enterprise development.

AGRISENSO Plus Card

As part of the holistic approach of the AGRISENSO Plus Program, LANDBANK also introduced the AGRISENSO Plus Card, a specially designed savings account for farmers, fishers, and ARBs.

The account can be opened easily through the LANDBANK Mobile Banking App, with no initial deposit or maintaining balance required. Cardholders can conveniently pay bills, shop online, make cardless withdrawals, enjoy free fund transfers to other LANDBANK accounts, and receive remittances from abroad.

Expanding reach and deepening impact

As of May 2025, LANDBANK has extended a total of P1.16 billion in loans through AGRISENSO Plus, directly benefiting 6,853 borrowers and advancing growth across the agriculture sector.

The rollout of the LANDBANK AGRISENSO Plus in Iloilo follows successful launches in Pampanga, Cagayan, Isabela, Batanes, and Bukidnon that engaged more than 5,000 farmers across Luzon and Mindanao.

LANDBANK remains steadfast in its mandate to advance countryside development by scaling up inclusive and sustainable financing for the agri value chain — empowering small producers, driving productivity, and helping lay the groundwork for a more food-secure Philippines.

