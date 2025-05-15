Double Dragon unveils Hotel101-Roxas Boulevard project

DOUBLE DRAGON Corp. (DD) has unveiled its latest project, Hotel101-Roxas Boulevard, in Pasay City.

The company said in a statement on Wednesday that the project is expected to generate approximately P5.25 billion in revenue from unit sales.

The project will rise on a 1,790-square-meter commercial lot along Roxas Boulevard.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2025, with the project slated for completion by the second half of 2028.

“The Hotel101-Roxas Boulevard, with 700 rooms, is set to become the largest hotel along Roxas Boulevard and is envisioned as the area’s most vibrant landmark,” the company said.

The 34-story hotel will contribute to Double Dragon’s goal of expanding its Hotel101 Global portfolio, which aims to include up to 50,000 rooms in the Philippines and one million rooms across 100 countries.

Hotel101 is the flagship brand of Hotel of Asia, Inc., Double Dragon’s hospitality arm.

On Wednesday, Double Dragon’s shares fell by 38 centavos, or 3.82%, closing at P9.56 each. — Ashley Erika O. Jose