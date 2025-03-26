LISTED AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) has expanded its cold storage portfolio with the acquisition of two logistics parks in Pangasinan and Iloilo.

The company’s subsidiaries acquired 3M Pangasinan in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan, and 3M Iloilo in Santa Barbara, Iloilo, ALLHC said in a stock exchange disclosure on Tuesday.

The newly acquired properties, renamed Artico Urdaneta and Artico Iloilo, are the sixth and seventh additions to the company’s Artico Cold Chain brand.

The acquisitions add 11,200 new pallet positions, increasing ALLHC’s total cold storage capacity to 31,500.

“This acquisition is a significant step in our ongoing effort to expand ALLHC’s logistics footprint across the country,” ALLHC President and Chief Executive Officer Robert S. Lao said.

“With the addition of Artico Urdaneta and Artico Iloilo, we are strengthening our ability to support businesses in key regional hubs,” he added.

Artico Urdaneta has 7,400 pallet positions across 15 cold rooms, while Artico Iloilo offers 3,800 pallet positions across eight cold rooms. Both facilities are registered with the National Meat Inspection Service, the Bureau of Plant Industry, and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

The new facilities also add over 15,000 square meters of gross leasable area (GLA) to ALLHC’s ALogis portfolio, bringing its total dry storage GLA to approximately 355,000 square meters.

“These facilities cater to businesses requiring both temperature-controlled and dry storage solutions, particularly in Pangasinan and Iloilo — two regions known for their seafood and agricultural industries,” ALLHC said.

ALLHC is a subsidiary of listed property developer Ayala Land, Inc. Its business interests include industrial parks, warehouses, cold storage facilities, data centers, and commercial leasing.

On Tuesday, ALLHC shares declined by 0.65% or one centavo to P1.52 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave