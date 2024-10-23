VILLAR-LED companies AllHome Corp. and AllDay Marts, Inc. have elected new acting presidents.

AllHome elected Frances Rosalie T. Coloma as the new acting president effective Oct. 21, replacing Benjamarie Therese N. Serrano, who died on Sept. 5, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Ms. Coloma also serves as a director in other Villar-led companies, Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc. and Golden MV Holdings, Inc.

She previously served as the president and chief executive officer of AllDay Marts.

Consequently, Ms. Coloma resigned as AllHome’s treasurer and was replaced by Louella M. Fernandez.

The company also elected Dante M. Julongbayan as a director, succeeding Ms. Serrano.

In a separate disclosure, AllDay Marts elected Magdalena G. De Guzman as the acting president and chief operating officer, succeeding Jacqueline B. Cano, who stepped down due to “personal reasons.”

Ms. De Guzman, who was also appointed as a director, assumed the roles in AllDay Marts effective Oct. 21.

In 2022, she joined Villar-led Prime Asset Ventures, Inc., where she currently leads the purchasing group and the regulatory and compliance departments.

Ms. De Guzman started her real estate career as administrative head and later became operating head of Vista Land from 2001 to 2008.

She was AllHome’s merchandising head from 2015 to 2017. In 2018, she returned to Vista Land as administrative group head.

On Tuesday, AllHome shares rose by 1.35% or one centavo to 75 centavos, while AllDay Marts stocks rose by 2.07% or P0.003 to P0.148 per share. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave