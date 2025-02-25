Razon-led Bloomberry Resorts Corp. has appointed Gregory Francis Hawkins as the company’s acting chief operating officer (COO).

In a stock exchange disclosure on Monday, Bloomberry said its board of directors had designated Mr. Hawkins as acting COO, effective Feb. 21.

His appointment follows the resignation of Thomas Arasi as the company’s president and COO, effective Dec. 18 last year.

Mr. Hawkins, who currently heads Solaire North, was also appointed acting COO of Bloomberry’s subsidiary, Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels, Inc. (BRHI), after Mr. Arasi resigned from the board of directors of Bloomberry Resorts, BRHI, and all other positions in the company’s subsidiaries.

Bloomberry is the operator of Solaire Resort & Casino.

The company recorded an attributable net loss of P472.43 million for the third quarter of 2024, a reversal from a net income of P1.86 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Gross revenue for the third quarter reached P13.67 billion, rising 27.3% from P10.74 billion in the comparable period in 2023.

Total expenses climbed to P11.67 billion, up 55.2% from P7.52 billion in the third quarter of 2023.

For the January-to-September period, Bloomberry Resorts’ attributable net income fell 57.5% to P3.52 billion from P8.28 billion a year earlier.

During the same period, gross revenue increased 5.9% to P38.26 billion from P36.11 billion in 2023, while total expenses surged 27.1% to P29.96 billion from P23.58 billion.

At the stock exchange, Bloomberry’s shares closed 0.85% higher at P3.58 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose